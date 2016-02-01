UPDATE 3-Barclays, Credit Suisse strike record deals with SEC, NY over dark pools

(Adds comment from Barclays)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Barclays and Credit
Suisse have settled federal and state charges that
they misled investors in their dark pools, with Barclays
admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million,
federal and New York state officials said on Sunday.
The settlements between the banks and the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and the New York state attorney general
mark the two largest fines ever paid in connection with cases
involving dark pools.
The amount to be paid, in fines and disgorgement, is a
combined total of $154.3 million.
At the heart of the cases against both Barclays and Credit
Suisse are allegations they misled investors in the dark pools,
saying they would be protected from predatory high-frequency
trading tactics.
Barclays will pay a $70 million fine split evenly between
the SEC and New York state, admit it violated securities laws
and agree to install an independent monitor to ensure that its
dark pool "Barclays LX" operates properly in the future.
Credit Suisse will pay a $60 million fine split between the
regulators, plus an additional $24.3 million in disgorgement to
the SEC for executing 117 million illegal sub-penny orders out
of its dark pool known as "Crossfinder."
Dark pools are trading venues that differ from public
exchanges because orders are not visible to other traders until
they are executed.
The lack of pre-trade price information is designed to help
institutional investors trade large blocks of shares without the
market moving against them.
As part of the settlement, Credit Suisse will neither admit
nor deny the allegations.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the bank was pleased to
have resolved the matters with the SEC and the New York attorney
general.
A Barclays representative said the bank was pleased to
resolve the case as it will enable the company to focus its
efforts on serving clients.
The settlement with Barclays marks a dramatic end to a
high-stakes public legal battle between the bank and New York
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Schneiderman's office filed a lawsuit against Barclays in
June 2014 alleging fraud in its dark pool.
The lawsuit alleged that the bank told investors it had a
"liquidity profiling" service that was meant to let traditional
investors opt out of trading with high-speed traders.
In fact, Schneiderman's office said, the program was riddled
with "exceptions" that favored high-speed traders.
The bank also disseminated trading analysis materials to
investors that intentionally deleted its largest and most
aggressive trader, Schneiderman's office said.
The lawsuit came after the furor over Michael Lewis' book
"Flash Boys," which charged the stock market was rigged in favor
of high-frequency traders.
Barclays lost a bid to have the case dismissed last year.
"These cases mark the first major victory in the fight
against fraud in dark pool trading that began when we first sued
Barclays," Schneiderman said in an emailed statement. "We will
continue to take the fight to those who aim to rig the system
and those who look the other way."
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in a statement: "These cases
are the most recent in a series of strong SEC enforcement
actions involving dark pools and other alternative trading
systems.
She added that the agency "will continue to shed light on
dark pools to better protect investors."
Regulators did not charge any individuals at the banks in
connection with the two cases.
However, Schneiderman's office said that Barclays made
personnel changes after the lawsuit was filed by removing two
employees in the electronic trading group from their supervisory
roles.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Herbert Lash in
New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Jonathan Oatis and Dan
Grebler)