SEC taps Calamari to lead New York office

Oct 17 Andrew Calamari, a 12-year veteran of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will serve as the head
of the agency's New York regional office, the agency announced
on Wednesday.
Calamari, who has worked on some significant cases stemming
from the financial crisis, has been serving as acting director
of the office since earlier this year after its former director,
George Canellos, was promoted to deputy enforcement director.
Located across the street from the global headquarters of
Goldman Sachs, the SEC's New York office is one of the
most important in the agency, having jurisdiction over more than
4,000 investment banks, advisers, broker-dealers, mutual funds
and hedge funds.
The office has played a critical role working on financial
crisis-related cases and a string of recent high-profile
insider-trading cases centered around Raj Rajaratnam and his
Galleon hedge fund.
The office has a staff of 400, including enforcement
attorneys, compliance examiners, accountants and investigators.
Among the cases Calamari worked on was one against four
former traders at Credit Suisse whom the SEC accused of
fraudulently overstating prices of $3 billion in subprime bonds.
He also helped bring a case against two executives at
American Home Mortgage Investment Corp over alleged accounting
fraud and making false disclosures to mask the firm's
deteriorating financial condition.
Prior to his work at the SEC, Calamari worked in private
practice. He has a law degree from Fordham Law School.