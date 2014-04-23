Ex-Nvidia manager settles SEC charges that he shared illegal tips

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
WASHINGTON, April 23 A former accounting manager for Nvidia Corp will pay $30,000 to settle civil charges that he shared confidential tips that were used by hedge funds to reap millions in illegal insider-trading, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
Chris Choi is settling without admitting or denying the charges.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Choi of San Jose, California is the 45th defendant to be charged, as part of an ongoing probe into the activities of expert networks.
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend