Ex-Nvidia manager settles SEC charges that he shared illegal tips

WASHINGTON, April 23 A former accounting manager for Nvidia Corp will pay $30,000 to settle civil charges that he shared confidential tips that were used by hedge funds to reap millions in illegal insider-trading, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

Chris Choi is settling without admitting or denying the charges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Choi of San Jose, California is the 45th defendant to be charged, as part of an ongoing probe into the activities of expert networks.

