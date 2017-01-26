SEC charges two former Och-Ziff executives in corruption case

WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it charged two former executives at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group with masterminding a far-reaching bribery scheme that violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The SEC said in a statement that the complaint filed on Thursday alleges that Michael Cohen, who headed Och-Ziff's European office, and an investment executive on Africa-related deals, Vanja Baros, caused tens of millions of dollars in bribes to be paid to high-level government officials in Africa.

Och-Ziff and two other executives previously settled charges against them in the case, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)