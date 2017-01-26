SEC charges two former Och-Ziff executives in corruption case

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it charged two former executives at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group with masterminding a far-reaching bribery scheme that violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
The SEC said in a statement that the complaint filed on Thursday alleges that Michael Cohen, who headed Och-Ziff's European office, and an investment executive on Africa-related deals, Vanja Baros, caused tens of millions of dollars in bribes to be paid to high-level government officials in Africa.
Och-Ziff and two other executives previously settled charges against them in the case, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.