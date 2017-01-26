UPDATE 3-U.S. SEC charges two former Och-Ziff executives in bribery case

(Adds comment from defense lawyer)
By Nate Raymond and Eric Walsh
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 26 U.S. securities
regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge
fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding
a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in
bribes to African officials.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission accused Michael Cohen, who
headed Och-Ziff's European office, and Vanja Baros, a former
analyst, of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The lawsuit came after Och-Ziff agreed in September to pay
$412 million to resolve U.S. investigations relating to the
hedge fund's role in bribing officials in several African
countries.
That settlement led to an Och-Ziff subsidiary pleading
guilty to participating in a scheme to bribe officials in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, in what prosecutors said marked
the first U.S. foreign bribery case against a hedge fund.
In its lawsuit, the SEC said Cohen, 45, and Baros, 44, from
2007 to 2012 caused bribes to be paid to officials in Libya,
Chad, Niger, Guinea, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
through agents, intermediaries and business partners.
Those bribes were paid to secure a $300 million investment
from the Libyan Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund; an
investment in a Libyan real estate development project; and to
secure mining deals, the SEC said.
Ronald White, a lawyer for Cohen, said in a statement he
"has done nothing wrong and is confident that when all the
evidence is presented, it will be shown that the SEC's civil
charges are baseless."
Mark Cohen, a lawyer for Baros, said "when the facts come
out, it will be clear that Mr. Baros did nothing wrong."
An Och-Ziff spokesman declined to comment.
In settling in September, Och-Ziff entered a deferred
prosecution agreement, in which charges related to conduct in
several countries would be dropped after three years if it
followed the deal's terms.
Och-Ziff CEO Daniel Och agreed with the SEC to pay $2.17
million, and the commission also settled with the company's
chief financial officer.
To date, only one individual has been criminally charged in
the probe, Samuel Mebiame, a son of the late former Gabon Prime
Minister Leon Mebiame who prosecutors say acted as a "fixer" for
a joint venture involving Och-Ziff.
In December, Mebiame pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, admitting he schemed to
provide benefits to officials in African countries such as
Guinea in exchange for obtaining business opportunities.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cohen et
al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No.
17-cv-430.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander,
Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)