US SEC charges ex-Oppenheimer fund manager with misleading investors

WASHINGTON Aug 20 U.S. securities regulators
charged a former private equity fund manager at Oppenheimer
Holdings Inc's Oppenheimer & Co on Tuesday with
misleading investors about the valuation and performance of some
funds.
The Securities and Exchange Commission claimed that Brian
Williamson, 42, disseminated quarterly reports and marketing
materials that essentially overstated the value of Oppenheimer's
fund holdings and performance figures.
The company earlier this year agreed to settle related
charges with the SEC and pay $2.8 million. Williamson, however,
is fighting the charges. Absent a settlement in the future, the
case will go before an SEC administrative law judge.