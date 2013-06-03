UPDATE 1-PACCAR settles SEC charges over accounting deficiencies

By Sarah N. Lynch
June 3 Commercial truck manufacturer PACCAR
will pay a $225,000 penalty to settle civil charges
alleging that accounting deficiencies left investors in the dark
during the financial crisis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday.
The SEC's lawsuit, filed in a federal court in the Western
District of Washington at Seattle, alleges that PACCAR's
internal controls were ineffective and kept the company from
complying with a variety of accounting rules.
The company's financing subsidiary, PACCAR Financial Corp,
was also charged in connection with the accounting problems.
The SEC said PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue, Washington,
did not properly report the results of its aftermarket parts
business separately from its truck sales, and the company and
its financing unit did not give investors enough information
about its loans and leases.
Both the parent company and the subsidiary agreed to settle
the case without admitting or denying the SEC's findings. The
settlement is subject to court approval.
"We cooperated fully with the SEC in the investigation of
these matters," said Robert Christensen, the company's chief
financial officer. "The company has enhanced its segment
reporting and implemented additional procedures for its finance
business. There were no changes to the company's net profit as a
result of the review."
Although the SEC's charges against PACCAR represent a
financial crisis legacy case, it comes at a time when the
agency's Enforcement Division is stepping up its scrutiny of
accounting problems at public companies - an area that has not
received as much attention by regulators over the past few
years.
In this case, the SEC said the accounting problems at PACCAR
occurred from 2008 through the third quarter of 2012.
In one instance, the SEC said, PACCAR's 2009 annual report
told investors it had $68 million in income before taxes for its
truck segment. But documents reviewed by senior company
executives showed the truck business had a $474 million loss and
its parts business had a $542 million profit, resulting in the
$68 million figure.
The company also allegedly failed to maintain proper books
and records on its impaired loans and leases, leading it to
understate the amount of its impaired receivables.
The SEC's complaint does not name the auditor who reviewed
the company's books for compliance with accounting rules and
internal controls over financial reporting.
PACCAR's public financial filings show that Ernst & Young
served as its independent auditor during the years
cited in the SEC's complaint.
A spokesperson for Ernst & Young did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.