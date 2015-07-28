Paymap to pay $38.4 mln to settle charges over mortgage ads

July 28 Paymap Inc will return $33.4 million in fees to consumers and pay a $5 million civil penalty to resolve claims it deceived consumers with advertisements for a mortgage payment program that promised to save them money, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The CFPB charged Paymap, a payment processing unit of Western Union Co, over its marketing of the "Equity Accelerator Program," which promised consumers tens of thousands of dollars of interest savings by making more frequent mortgage payments.

LoanCare LLC, a residential mortgage servicer, paid a related $100,000 civil penalty, the CFPB said. Neither admitted or denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)