Paymap to pay $38.4 mln to settle charges over mortgage ads

July 28 Paymap Inc will return $33.4 million in
fees to consumers and pay a $5 million civil penalty to resolve
claims it deceived consumers with advertisements for a mortgage
payment program that promised to save them money, the U.S.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.
The CFPB charged Paymap, a payment processing unit of
Western Union Co, over its marketing of the "Equity
Accelerator Program," which promised consumers tens of thousands
of dollars of interest savings by making more frequent mortgage
payments.
LoanCare LLC, a residential mortgage servicer, paid a
related $100,000 civil penalty, the CFPB said. Neither admitted
or denied wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)