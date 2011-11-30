US SEC's Schapiro asks for tougher penalty powers

* SEC seeks greater power to impose harsher penalties
* SEC request comes after Citi settlement rejected
* SEC wants to calculate penalties on investor losses
* SEC also wants to increase amount of fine per violation
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro is asking Congress to expand
its powers so it can impose tougher financial penalties against
wrongdoers on Wall Street.
Schapiro's request, in a Nov. 28 letter to two U.S.
senators, comes as the agency is under fire for entering
settlements that a federal judge criticized as too lenient.
On the same day that Schapiro spelled out her legislative
wish-list to Congress, a federal judge in New York threw out
the agency's proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup
Inc over the sale of toxic mortgage debt during the
financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff called the monetary fine
component of the settlement "pocket change" and said investors
were being "short-changed."
The SEC had alleged investors lost $700 million from the
bad bets, while Citigroup had planned to give up $160 million
in ill-gotten profit.
In her letter to Senators Jack Reed and Mike Crapo,
Schapiro expressed frustration the law limits the agency to
calculating fines based on two methods.
The first method limits the SEC's financial penalty to an
amount equal to the defendant's ill-gotten profits.
Schapiro requested two changes to that method. She said the
SEC should have the ability to impose a penalty that is three
times the amount of ill-gotten gains.
She also said the SEC should have the flexibility to base
the fines on losses suffered by investors.
The second method under which the SEC is currently allowed
to calculate fines says the agency can penalize individuals up
to $150,000 per violation and up to $725,000 per entity. Under
Schapiro's proposed changes, those numbers would go up to $1
million and $10 million, respectively.
"Together, these changes would provide the commission with
greater flexibility with regard to monetary penalties in cases
where the misconduct is very serious, repeated or involves
substantial investor losses," she wrote.
The SEC has been on the defensive about the size and content
of its settlements. In 2009, Rakoff also rejected a proposed
settlement with Bank of America Corp until the two
parties agreed to raise the figure.
Schapiro said in her letter she also wants the ability to
enhance penalties for repeat offenders. She added that her
staff will be preparing draft legislative language for
lawmakers to consider.