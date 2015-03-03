SEC warns pharma companies to be honest about FDA correspondence

| WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's top enforcement chief warned on Tuesday
that too many pharmaceutical companies are failing to accurately
portray their dealings with federal drug regulators - a problem
that could get them in trouble.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said the
agency has seen a lot of problems with disclosures by
pharmaceutical companies, including on 8-Ks - a form companies
file when they need to disclose an event that is "material" to
their business.
"One significant type of key event that we see causing
problems with disclosure in your industry is disclosures on your
dealings with the (Food and Drug Administration)," Ceresney said
in prepared remarks at a conference held by the Annual
Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress.
"Accuracy of reporting in your dealings with the FDA is
critical to getting investors the information they need. FDA
dealings and approvals are the lifeblood of your business and
are so important to investment decisions," he added.
Ceresney said the SEC has taken a number of enforcement
actions in recent years against companies for problematic
disclosures tied to FDA approvals.
One case involved executives at the biopharmaceutical
company Immunosyn Corporation. The SEC alleged that
executives mislead investors about the regulatory status of the
company's goat blood-derived drug.
Another case, he said, was brought against Imaging3 Inc and
its chief executive officer for misleading investors in a
conference call about FDA approval for its medical scanner.
The SEC alleged that the FDA had denied the device several
times, and even called some of the images useless, but that the
CEO downplayed these concerns when investors asked questions on
a call.
The company later settled with the SEC and agreed to take
certain remedial steps.
"The message from these cases is that you need to be
completely accurate in recounting your dealings with the FDA,"
Ceresney said. "So much turns on those interactions and not
being straight with investors will have significant
consequences."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby)