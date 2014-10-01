US SEC's Gallagher says not too concerned about outflows from Pimco ETF

WASHINGTON Oct 1 A top U.S. securities
regulator said Wednesday he is not too concerned about the
impact that Bill Gross's departure from asset manager Pimco has
had on the bond market, but noted that regulators are monitoring
the market.
"We are obviously trying to understand the outflows and what
is going on. I think it is a natural consequence when you have
somebody so high profile like Bill Gross moving out of a firm,"
said Daniel Gallagher, a Republican member of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"But I hope and expect it won't become too much of a concern
as the market soaks up the information about his departure," he
told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Last Friday, Bill Gross announced he was leaving the Newport
Beach, California-based, Pacific Investment Management Co., a
unit of German insurer Allianz SE. His announcement
that day spurred an outflow of $448 million from the Pimco Total
Return exchange-traded fund.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)