UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC's Gallagher warns of bond market 'bubble' that could pop

(Adds SEC's Gallagher's comments on bond market asset bubble)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. bond market may be
teetering on the brink of a "liquidity cliff" and appears to be
an asset "bubble" that could burst once interest rates start to
rise again, a top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.
"Everybody knows that this is a cliff that is coming," said
Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel
Gallagher, in remarks to the Security Traders Association
members.
"It is a clear and present danger that we must address."
In recent years, Gallagher has been calling for reforms in
the corporate and municipal bond markets, saying they are
woefully opaque, lack adequate disclosures for retail investors,
and need reforms to make them more liquid.
A year ago, Gallagher made headlines when he warned about a
potential "Armageddon" in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market once interest rates go up.
But his comments could draw more attention to the issue,
especially after the bond market's sell-off last week following
Bill Gross' decision to leave Pacific Investment Management
Company, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, and join
Janus Capital Group.
Pimco's Total Return exchange-traded fund had $448 million
in outflows last Friday, a record amount for the fund. This
raised questions about how vulnerable the market can be to
shocks.
Gallagher said in an interview on the sidelines of
Wednesday's event that he was not overly concerned with the
Pimco ETF outflows.
"I think it is a natural consequence when you have somebody
so high profile like Bill Gross moving out of a firm. But I hope
and expect it won't become too much of a concern as the market
soaks up the information about his departure," he said.
He added that SEC staff is monitoring the situation, and
said the outflows at Pimco could potentially help draw attention
to his concerns more broadly about the bond market.
The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate at
near zero since December 2008. It also embarked on three bond
buying programs to stimulate the economy after the financial
crisis. The last of those programs ends this month and the Fed
is mulling how to return to a more normal monetary policy.
Fed futures rates indicate the central bank will raise rates
sometime around June or July of next year, a prediction in line
with the Fed's own forecasts.
Gallagher on Wednesday pointed to record issuances in recent
years, and fears a possible liquidity crunch down the road.
"Where are bonds now? Who is holding them? Are they rational
market participants?" he asked.
"We need to understand who these folks are and where is the
liquidity going to be? Is Pimco going to trade with Fidelity? It
is not going to work if it is all directionally moving in the
same way."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Michael
Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)