CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Dark pool operator Pipeline settles SEC case

(Corrects to show that Posit is a unit of Investment
Technology Group, not Pipeline Trading Systems in eighth
paragraph)
* SEC charges Pipeline with misleading investors
* Pipeline to pay $1 million to settle charges
* Pipeline executives to pay $100,000 each
* This marks first-ever SEC case against a dark pool
(Adds a statement from the company and more background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Pipeline Trading Systems LLC
will pay a $1 million penalty after U.S. securities regulators
said it failed to disclose to customers of its "dark pool"
trading platform that most of the orders were being filled by
an affiliate.
This marks the first enforcement case the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission has ever brought against a dark pool.
Dark pools are alternative trading systems that let investors
anonymously trade larger blocks of stock without tipping their
hand to a wider market.
The SEC's administrative action comes as the agency pursues
a broad review of market structure issues, including potential
new regulations to make the pricing and liquidity of dark pools
more transparent. As part of that policy review, SEC examiners
and enforcement attorneys have also stepped up their scrutiny.
New York-based Pipeline, which launched in 2004 as an
alternative trading system, will pay $1 million to settle the
SEC's charges, the agency said.
In addition, Pipeline's founder and chief executive Fred
Federspiel along with Alfred R. Berkeley III, its chairman and
former chief executive and a former president of the Nasdaq
Stock Market, also each agreed to pay $100,000 to settle the
matter.
All the defendants settled without admitting or denying the
charges.
"We are pleased that the agreement we have entered into
with the Securities and Exchange Commission resolves
allegations that Pipeline made certain untrue or misleading
statements," the company said in a statement.
Pipeline, unlike many of the other successful U.S. dark
pools, is not run by a larger bank. It competes with Investment
Technology Group's (ITG.N) Posit and Liquidnet and others for
larger blocks of stock traded by institutions looking to hide
their intentions from the wider marketplace, where far
smaller-sized trades are done.
There are dozens of dark pools in the United States,
including Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) Sigma X and Credit Suisse AG's
CSGN.VX Crossfinder.
Dark pools and other non-exchange "internalizers" account
for roughly 30 percent of all U.S. equity trading.
The SEC said that Pipeline had described its dark pool
trading platform as a "crossing network" that matched up
customers' orders.
"Pipeline's new technology reduces market impact by denying
day traders, predatory dealers and other speculators the
information they need to front run institutional investors'
orders," the SEC quoted Berkeley as saying in 2005.
In fact, the SEC says, an affiliate most recently known as
Milstream Strategy Group LLC was actually trying to predict the
trading intentions of Pipeline's customers and was trading
elsewhere in the same direction as customers before filling the
majority of their orders on Pipeline's trading platform.
In doing so, the SEC said Pipeline's claims were "false and
misleading" and not providing the "natural liquidity" being
advertised.
The agency said that Pipeline's violations occurred from
August 2004 through March 2010. It also said Pipeline failed to
protect customers' confidential trading information by allowing
the research director at Pipeline's parent company to access
it.
"As dark pools continue to claim a growing share of trading
volume, we've stepped up our scrutiny of the market and its
participants," said George Canellos, the director of the SEC's
New York regional office.
This marks the second market structure-related case the SEC
has brought in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the SEC
sanctioned stock exchange operator Direct Edge for having weak
controls that led to millions of dollars in trading losses and
a systems outage. [ID: nN1E79C20T]
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Spicer in New York; editing by Dave Zimmerman, Bernard
Orr)