U.S. SEC charges Polycom, former CEO over hiding perks from investors

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the Silicon Valley-based technology company Polycom and its former chief executive on Tuesday over allegations they hid more than $200,000 in personal perks from investors.
Polycom has agreed to settle charges over inadequate internal controls and disclosure violations and pay $750,000, while the SEC's case against former Polycom CEO Andrew Miller will be litigated in federal court, the SEC said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.