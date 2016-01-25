Ex-Polycom CEO to pay $450,000 to settle U.S. SEC case over perks

Jan 25 The former chief executive of Polycom Inc has agreed to pay $450,000 to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of using company funds for personal expenses and falsifying business records to conceal it.

Andrew Miller, the technology company's former CEO, has also agreed not to serve as an officer at a publicly traded company for five years to resolve the SEC's lawsuit, according to papers filed on Friday in federal court in Oakland, California.

Miller neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the lawsuit, which the SEC filed in March. Polycom previously agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve related charges over inadequate internal controls and disclosure violations.

A lawyer for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

According to the SEC, Miller engaged in a long-running scheme to use Polycom funds for his own personal expenses, including meals, travel, entertainment and gifts.

To hide the scheme, the SEC said Miller from 2010 until his resignation in July 2013 falsified business records, evading a requirement that he and Polycom disclose to investors such perquisites.

In total, the SEC said Miller used more than $200,000 of Polycom funds for personal perks without disclosing them to investors.

His spending included more than $80,000 for personal travel and entertainment, tickets to professional baseball and football games and more than $5,000 for plants and a plant-watering service at his apartment, the SEC said.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Miller, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 15-01461. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)