Ex-Polycom CEO to pay $450,000 to settle U.S. SEC case over perks

Jan 25 The former chief executive of Polycom Inc
has agreed to pay $450,000 to resolve a lawsuit by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of using
company funds for personal expenses and falsifying business
records to conceal it.
Andrew Miller, the technology company's former CEO, has also
agreed not to serve as an officer at a publicly traded company
for five years to resolve the SEC's lawsuit, according to papers
filed on Friday in federal court in Oakland, California.
Miller neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle the lawsuit, which the SEC filed in March. Polycom
previously agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve related charges
over inadequate internal controls and disclosure
violations.
A lawyer for Miller did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Monday.
According to the SEC, Miller engaged in a long-running
scheme to use Polycom funds for his own personal expenses,
including meals, travel, entertainment and gifts.
To hide the scheme, the SEC said Miller from 2010 until his
resignation in July 2013 falsified business records, evading a
requirement that he and Polycom disclose to investors such
perquisites.
In total, the SEC said Miller used more than $200,000 of
Polycom funds for personal perks without disclosing them to
investors.
His spending included more than $80,000 for personal travel
and entertainment, tickets to professional baseball and football
games and more than $5,000 for plants and a plant-watering
service at his apartment, the SEC said.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Miller,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
15-01461.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)