UPDATE 1-Private equity adviser settles SEC charges over expense allocations

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A New York-based private equity advisory firm will pay $2.3 million to settle civil charges that it breached its fiduciary duty to two funds by improperly allocating certain expenses in their company portfolios, U.S. regulators said Monday.

Lincolnshire agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC's charges against Lincolnshire Management come at a time when the regulator is ramping up oversight of the private equity sector, which only recently became subject to SEC scrutiny following the enactment of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The SEC has publicly sounded alarms about widespread problems at private equity advisers surrounding the allocation of expenses, hidden fees and concerns with valuations and marketing.

The SEC has been ferreting out some of these problems through compliance exams of more than 150 newly registered advisers.

In the area of expenses, SEC officials have said that some private equity advisers have been shifting expenses from themselves to their clients without proper disclosure.

In other cases, the SEC said it has noticed advisers commonly hire consultants who are paid for by the portfolio companies or the funds without investors' knowledge.

Monday's case is a bit different from the examples the SEC has previously highlighted.

In its complaint, the SEC highlights issues that arose after Lincolnshire integrated two portfolio companies and managed them as one.

The two companies were owned by separately advised private equity funds with different investors, the SEC said. But the expense allocation was not always followed, leaving one portfolio company paying more than its share of certain expenses.

James McLaughlin, a managing director and general counsel at Lincolnshire, said Monday that the issue most likely came to the SEC's attention from private litigation his firm was involved in, and did not originate from a regulatory examination.

He said his firm is happy to put the matter to rest.

"It is very expensive. It is a distraction to our business, and so we are happy to get it behind us and resolve it," he said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)