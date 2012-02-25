SEC probes exchanges and electronic trading firms ties-WSJ

Feb 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has launched a probe into the ties between stock
exchanges and certain electronic trading firms, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
BATS Global Markets Inc, a U.S. exchange operator that is
planning an initial public offering, said in a government filing
cited by the Journal that it got a request from the U.S.
regulator's enforcement division for information on the use of
order types and its communications with certain market
participants.
The SEC also asked BATS for details about its information
technology systems and trading strategies, the filing said.
The inquiry also was examining communications BATS has with
certain members affiliated with certain stockholders and
directors, the paper reported.