2 天前
SEC probes Barclays, Morgan Stanley bankers on Puerto Rico bonds -Bloomberg
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨12点11分 / 2 天前

SEC probes Barclays, Morgan Stanley bankers on Puerto Rico bonds -Bloomberg

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported.

The SEC's staff has recommended the agency file an enforcement action against Barclays' Luis Alfaro and James Henn for alleged violation of fair dealing rules for their roles in the island's debt sales, Bloomberg reported, citing records filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. bloom.bg/2sj2ws8

SEC staff also suggested sanctioning Morgan Stanley's Charles Visconsi, the co-head of public finance, and his former colleague Jorge Irizarry, in connection with disclosures Puerto Rico made in documents circulated to investors, according to FINRA records.

Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and the SEC were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

