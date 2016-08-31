版本:
RBC to pay $2.5mln for proxy violations over Rural/Metro sale-SEC

Aug 31 RBC Capital Markets has agreed to pay $2.5 million for causing false and misleading disclosures in a proxy statement for the sale of Rural/Metro Corp, an ambulance company, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The Royal Bank of Canada, in settling the case, neither admitted nor denied the allegations, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

