UPDATE 1-SEC approves 'Hubble Telescope' for securities markets

(Adds details on database, background information, quotes from
SEC officials)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a massive stock
and options trading database, prompted by the 2010 "flash
crash," aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly
fast, fragmented and complex markets.
The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail establishes a
regulatory central database for every trade order, execution,
modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July
2012.
The CAT's creation was overseen by all U.S. stock and
options exchanges, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, which are known as self-regulatory organizations
(SROs).
"The import of today's action cannot be overstated," SEC
Chair Mary Jo White said prior to the vote. "With the approval
and ultimate implementation of CAT, the Commission's regulatory
capacity strongly embraces 21st Century technology, enabling the
Commission and the SROs to harness data and technology to more
effectively oversee market participants."
Billions of shares trade every day at near light speed and a
large imbalance or glitch in the mostly automated markets can
quickly snowball into a major problem.
The CAT will help regulators better address market
disruptions by more efficiently tracking trading across stock
and options markets, increasing the ability to spot and
investigate market misconduct and improving the effectiveness of
market research.
"The CAT would essentially be the Hubble Telescope for the
securities markets," said SEC Commissioner Kara Stein.
The CAT became a priority for the industry after the
so-called Flash Crash in 2010, which wiped out around $1
trillion from the stock market within minutes before an almost
equally rapid rebound. It took regulators months to piece
together the data needed to attempt to diagnose what caused the
event.
Regulators at the time said unsettled market conditions
early in the day, combined with a massive, aggressive sell order
for the popular E-mini S&P 500 futures security by mutual fund
manager Waddell & Reed, helped trigger the selloff.
But on Nov. 9, more than six years after the event, a
London-based trader was convicted of manipulating U.S. futures
markets after pleading guilty to federal charges that he
contributed to the flash crash.
The SROs now have 60 days to choose a plan processor and
then a year to begin sending in data to the repository.
The CAT has been a major focus for White, who on Monday said
that she would leave the SEC around the same time President
Barack Obama leaves the White House in January 2017.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio and Alan
Crosby)