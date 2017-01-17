Thesys to run massive U.S. securities markets trade depository

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has
been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading
database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast,
fragmented and complex markets.
Thesys was selected in a vote by all U.S. stock and options
exchanges, including Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New
York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc, and Bats Global
Markets, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) establishes
a regulatory central database for every trade order, execution,
modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July
2012.
The SEC has said the CAT will help it better address market
disruptions by more efficiently tracking trading across stock
and options markets, increasing the ability to spot and
investigate market misconduct and improving the effectiveness of
market research.
Billions of shares trade every day at near light speed and a
large imbalance or glitch in the mostly automated markets can
quickly snowball into a major problem.
The CAT became a priority for the industry after the
so-called flash crash in 2010, which wiped out about $1 trillion
from the stock market within minutes before an almost equally
rapid rebound. It took regulators months to piece together the
data needed to attempt to diagnose what caused the event.
Now that the CAT plan processor has been selected, the
exchanges have a year to begin sending in data to the
repository.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bill Trott)