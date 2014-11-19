版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 00:06 BJT

U.S. SEC votes to adopt rules to protect exchanges from glitches

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt rules that will require exchanges and certain large trading platforms to enact policies to protect the markets from disruptions, such as technology failures or natural disasters.

The SEC's rule was inspired by a series of major market events in the past several years. The new rules will become effective in about 60 days, although exchanges and trading platforms will generally get nine months to comply. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐