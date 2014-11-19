U.S. SEC votes to adopt rules to protect exchanges from glitches

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt
rules that will require exchanges and certain large trading
platforms to enact policies to protect the markets from
disruptions, such as technology failures or natural disasters.
The SEC's rule was inspired by a series of major market
events in the past several years. The new rules will become
effective in about 60 days, although exchanges and trading
platforms will generally get nine months to comply.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)