SEC says trading and markets head, general counsel to depart

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that two more major regulators will be leaving the agency.
The SEC said Robert Cook, the director of the Trading and Markets Division, and Mark Cahn, the agency's general counsel, will be departing.
Wednesday's announcement marks the third and fourth major resignations at the SEC in less than two weeks. SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said last week that she will step down on Dec. 14. The SEC announced on Tuesday that Corporation Finance Director Meredith Cross was also leaving.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources