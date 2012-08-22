UPDATE 4-US SEC forces disclosure of oil, mining payments abroad

* SEC votes 2-1 for disclosure of overseas resource payments
* Industry says rule will empower some foreign rivals
* SEC votes 3-2 to pass conflict minerals rule
* Final versions of rules include more flexibility
By Aruna Viswanatha and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 U.S.-listed oil, gas and
mining companies will be required to reveal payments they make
to foreign governments, including those for drilling or
exploration licenses, under rules adopted by U.S. regulators
that try to reduce bribery and corruption risks.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also on
Wednesday finalized a rule requiring manufacturers to disclose
whether their products include certain minerals from the
war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The SEC was required to write the rules as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
The rules have proved controversial, with humanitarian
groups accusing the SEC of dragging its feet in carrying out the
reforms, and industry associations arguing they will be too
costly and give rivals sensitive business information.
The final rules, which the SEC passed by split votes on
Wednesday, are more flexible than those originally proposed.
They quickly drew criticism from both sides, which could
ultimately lead to a legal challenge.
"Unfortunately, disclosure would not be a two-way street,"
said John Felmy, chief economist at oil lobbying group the
American Petroleum Institute, referring to the payment
disclosure rule. "State-owned foreign companies would have to
reveal nothing and might even be favored for projects in host
countries reluctant to have financial information disclosed."
Regarding the minerals from the Democratic Republic of the
Congo - also known as the conflict minerals rule - some
humanitarian groups said they were unhappy that the rules would
not take effect immediately.
"There is a humanitarian disaster going on and there is an
imperative to act now," said Simon Taylor, director of the group
Global Witness.
SPLIT VOTE
The SEC's Republican commissioners voted against both rules
and said they fell outside the SEC's mission of investor
protection, despite the reforms being required by law.
Commissioner Troy Paredes said the agency had not assessed
how effective the conflict minerals rule might be in addressing
the crisis in the African country. He along with SEC Chairman
Mary Schapiro were recused on the payment disclosures vote.
The SEC did bend to some industry pleas for less onerous
rules. The final conflict mineral rule gives firms leeway on
recycled or scrap materials they use.
The rule also allows issuers who cannot immediately
determine the source of certain minerals to describe products
for two years as "conflict undeterminable" rather than "not
conflict free." Smaller companies can use that determination
for four years.
"I think the SEC was deliberative in its consideration of
the rule and obviously made some very positive changes ... but
we still have some significant concerns," said Tom Quaadman,
vice president of the Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness
at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The resource extraction rule will apply to any payment to
further exploration, extraction, processing, and export of oil,
natural gas or minerals or the acquisition of a license for
related activity, the SEC said.
It would apply to any payment, including a series of related
payments, over $100,000, the SEC said.
The payments requiring disclosure include taxes and
royalties, but also dividends and infrastructure improvements,
and other types of fees.
The rule requires companies to provide information on a
project-by-project basis, but allows them to define exactly what
constitutes a "project."
The minister of mines in the Democratic Republic of the
Congo, Martin Kabwelulu, told Reuters by text message that he
was "satisfied" with the vote and had begun discussions about
tagging bags of minerals.
Companies will be required to report the resource payments
information for fiscal years that end after Sept. 30, 2013.
Companies subject to the conflict minerals rule would have
until May 31, 2014, to file the first report.
Research by a U.N. Group of Experts last year found that the
prospect of the forthcoming rules had already helped reduce the
sums earned from tungsten, tin and tantalum mining used to
support warlords and buy guns.
Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc, for
example, is already meeting with suppliers to help identify the
source of covered materials according to Tim Mohin, the
company's director of corporate responsibility.
COST-BENEFIT
The SEC made a point of detailing the costs of the reforms
before voting on both rules. The agency has seen prior rules
successfully challenged in court based on allegations it did not
adequately weigh costs and benefits.
An SEC official estimated the total industry-wide cost to
companies of implementing the conflict minerals rule would be
around $3 billion to $4 billion. The annual cost could run
between $206 million and $609 million, including expenses for
due diligence and investigations to determine the origin of the
materials.
On the resource extraction rule, the SEC pegged initial
compliance costs at close to $1 billion, and said ongoing
compliance costs could run between $200 million and $400
million. Costs include building new internal systems to catch
and process the information globally, and hiring compliance and
legal employees.
"We have taken those critiques very seriously," said SEC
commissioner Elisse Walter, referring to the cost-benefit
challenges.
Groups critical of the rules said they would wait until
after the full language of the rules is released to make a final
decision on whether to file a lawsuit.
"I think that there is a pretty decent likelihood that that
final rule will get challenged in court," said Michael
Littenberg, a securities lawyer in New York.