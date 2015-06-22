U.S. SEC launches compliance review to protect retiree investors

| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday launched a program to ensure
brokerages and advisers are offering reasonable investment
advice and disclosing conflicts to retirement-age investors.
The initiative, known as "Retirement-Targeted Industry
Reviews and Examinations (ReTIRE), comes as the U.S. government
is ramping up protections for retirees.
The Labor Department in April proposed new rules that would
require brokers offering retirement advice to put their clients'
best interests first. SEC Chair Mary Jo White has said the SEC
should proceed with its own best-interest rule for the industry.
Financial advisers are required to act as fiduciaries,
putting their clients interest ahead of their own, but brokers
only need to recommend "suitable" products for retail investors.
The Labor Department is concerned this legal distinction
might confuse investors, and lead brokers to sell inappropriate
products to line their own pockets.
The SEC said its examiners will focus on "certain
higher-risk areas of registrants' sales, investment, and
oversight processes, with particular emphasis on select areas
where retail investors saving for retirement may be harmed."
The SEC will also make sure firms are making appropriate
recommendations for retirees and disclosing conflicts related to
their compensation structures and personal relationships with
service providers.
Other review areas include supervision and compliance
controls, as well as marketing and disclosures toward retail
investors.
