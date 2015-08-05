UPDATE 3-U.S. SEC adopts rules mandating disclosure of CEO-worker pay ratios

(Adds comments from AFL-CIO, details on the rule)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 5 Companies will have to provide
investors with a ratio showing how the median pay of their
workforce squares with their chief executive officers'
compensation, according to new rules adopted by U.S. securities
regulators on Wednesday.
Under the Securities and Exchange Commission's final rules,
companies will get some flexibility in how they find the median.
For instance, they can exclude 5 percent of their overseas
workers when arriving at the number and use statistical
sampling.
In addition, only larger and mid-sized companies will need
to comply, while smaller ones are exempt.
However, those changes did not assuage corporate trade
groups, which have opposed any rule and are widely expected to
file a legal challenge.
The SEC has been under mounting pressure by Democrats, like
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and unions such as the
AFL-CIO, who support the rule and have lamented delays in its
adoption.
The measure was tucked into the 2010 Dodd-Frank law amid
concerns about the growing disparity between compensation for
chief executives and their corporate workers.
"Pay ratio disclosure should provide a valuable piece of
information to investors," said Democratic Commissioner Kara
Stein said.
Republicans and trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce have fought back against the measure at every turn,
saying it will be too expensive, could mislead investors and is
not material to a company's financial statements.
The Chamber has urged the SEC to defer working on the rule
at all, and it called for permitting companies to disclose the
ratio in an addendum instead of formal filings in order to
reduce their liability.
"This rule is more harmful than helpful," David Hirschmann,
head of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets
Competitiveness, said in a statement. He said the Chamber would
explore options to "clean up the mess" it believes the rule has
created.
Both SEC Republican commissioners also opposed the rule on
Wednesday.
"To steal a line from Justice Scalia: This is pure
applesauce," said Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher.
Companies will have to start reporting the new pay ratio
disclosures in the first fiscal year beginning on or after Jan.
1, 2017.
Heather Slavin Corzo, a director at the AFL-CIO, said she
was pleased that the SEC completed the rule but remained
concerned about "weaknesses that could lead to loopholes,"
including letting companies exclude a portion of their overseas
workers from the median.
