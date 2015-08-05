Sharply divided U.S. SEC adopts controversial CEO pay ratio rule

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 A sharply divided U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules on
Wednesday that will require certain companies to publish a ratio
of how their chief executives' pay squares with the median pay
of their workers.
Both Republican commissioners voted against the rule, saying
it is nothing more than a politically charged rule that will do
nothing for investors. The SEC's two Democrats praised the
measure, saying it will provide valuable information to the
marketplace. SEC Chair Mary Jo White, an independent, cast the
tie-breaking vote.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)