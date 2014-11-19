U.S. SEC to enact rules to protect exchanges, dark pools from glitches

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. regulators are poised to
adopt new rules that would require stock exchanges and some
larger trading platforms to take steps to protect against market
disruptions such as technology glitches or natural disasters.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rule, slated for a
public vote later Wednesday morning, was sparked by a series of
major blunders over the past several years, from Nasdaq OMX's
botched handling of Facebook's initial public
offering to the shutdown of the stock market during Hurricane
Sandy.
The SEC's rule, known as "Regulation Systems Compliance and
Integrity" or Reg SCI for short, would replace the current
regulatory model in which exchanges rely on voluntary guidance
to address security and stability issues with their systems.
It will require exchanges, certain alternative trading
platforms including some "dark pool" venues, and several
self-regulatory groups to establish and enforce policies to
ensure their systems are resilient and secure.
Under the new rules, they will also be required to conduct
annual reviews for compliance and submit them to senior
management for feedback.
The rule was first proposed in early 2013, but efforts to
complete it were dogged by disagreements on Wall Street and at
the SEC over its scope and some of its provisions.
Stock exchanges and some SEC commissioners were upset that
the initial plan did not capture more large broker dealers who
match investors' orders internally.
They pointed to the near-collapse of Knight Capital, a
brokerage that experienced a technological glitch and suffered a
$461 million loss, as an example for why more firms should be
covered by the rule. Knight was later rescued by Getco, and is
now known as KCG Holdings
In addition, SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar had
previously raised concerns about whether the rule had enough
teeth and went far enough toward holding exchanges and their top
executives accountable.
In prepared remarks Wednesday, Aguilar said the final rule
has come a long way since then, and that he is glad it has been
tightened to include a minimum set of testing standards and a
requirement for management to review the annual compliance
reports.
He also said SEC Chair Mary Jo White is planning to prepare
future rules to cover a broader swath of market participants and
he hopes those measures "will be acted upon promptly."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)