UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC enacts rules to protect exchanges, dark pools from glitches

(Updates with the vote, more details from the rule)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. regulators adopted a new
rule Wednesday that requires stock exchanges and some larger
trading platforms to take steps to protect against market
disruptions such as technology glitches or natural disasters.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rule, approved in a
unanimous vote, was sparked by a series of major blunders over
the past several years, from Nasdaq OMX's botched
handling of Facebook's initial public offering to the
shutdown of the stock market during Hurricane Sandy.
The SEC's rule replaces the current regulatory model in
which exchanges rely on voluntary guidance to address security
and stability issues with their systems.
It requires exchanges, some large alternative trading
platforms and several self-regulatory groups to establish and
enforce policies to ensure their systems are resilient and
secure.
The rule is expected to impact about a dozen large equities
trading platforms run by companies such as Goldman Sachs
and Credit Suisse. The SEC decided to exclude fixed
income platforms, as those markets are less liquid or automated
in general.
The rule will also require exchanges and trading platforms
to conduct annual compliance reviews and submit them to senior
management for feedback.
The rule was first proposed in early 2013, but efforts to
complete it were dogged by disagreements on Wall Street and at
the SEC over its scope and some of its provisions.
Stock exchanges and some SEC commissioners were upset that
the initial plan did not capture more large broker dealers who
match investors' orders internally.
They pointed to the near-collapse of Knight Capital, a
brokerage that experienced a technological glitch and suffered a
$461 million loss, as an example for why more firms should be
covered by the rule. Knight was later rescued by Getco, and is
now known as KCG Holdings
In addition, SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar had
previously raised concerns about whether the rule had enough
teeth and went far enough toward holding exchanges and their top
executives accountable.
Aguilar said Wednesday he believes the final rule has been
improved to address some of his concerns. The other SEC
commissioners also said they were generally comfortable with way
the final rule turned out.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said the agency's work in this area
is not done, and that the staff will develop similar rules for
other types of firms including brokers and transfer agents.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)