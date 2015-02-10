US SEC claws back bonuses from ex-Saba Software executives

WASHINGTON Feb 10 Two former Saba Software chief financial officers have agreed to let U.S. regulators claw back nearly half a million dollars in their combined bonuses and stock profits, after the company was previously charged with accounting fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that William Slater and Peter E. Williams III agreed to return the money as part of a settlement. Neither of the two executives were charged personally in connection with the accounting fraud, in which the SEC claims Saba Software overstated its pre-tax earnings and made misstatements about its revenue recognition practices. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.