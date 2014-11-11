Two Republican SEC members blast SAC insider trading victims' fund

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 11 Two Republican members of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lambasted plans to
compensate victims of an insider trading scandal at a unit of
the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisers, calling it nothing more
than a windfall for class-action lawyers.
In an unusual move, SEC Commissioners Daniel Gallagher and
Michael Piwowar announced their dissent for the $602 million
fund in an op-ed item in the Wall Street Journal posted late
Monday evening that appeared in Tuesday's print edition. (on.wsj.com/1wga7Oa)
Typically, such opinions are posted directly on the SEC's
website, or in some cases, not widely publicized.
"In this case, it will be incredibly difficult and expensive
to identify and compensate the victims," they wrote. "In fact,
it may not be possible to know who was harmed. The only
guaranteed winners will be administrators who distribute the
fair fund and class-action lawyers who will take a significant
cut of any funds paid to their clients."
They also accused class-action lawyers of launching an
"unprecedented lobbying campaign" to approve the creation of the
fund.
On Oct. 30, Reuters reported that a majority of the SEC's
commissioners had approved the creation of a fair fund, after an
attorney for harmed investors revealed it in an interview.
The exact date of the vote to create the fund by the five
commissioners at the SEC is not clear.
CR Intrinsic, the division of SAC that settled with the SEC
over civil insider-trading allegations in March 2013, agreed to
pay $602 million after former portfolio manager Matthew Martoma
was caught trading two drug stocks in July 2008 based on secret
tips.
SAC has since changed its name to Point 72 Asset Management.
If the arrangement is approved by a federal judge, investors
who traded shares of those two drug stocks could try to claim
money from what one researcher at the Emory University School of
Law called the largest-ever fair fund for an insider-trading
case.
The SEC is expected to formally file a motion in court to
create the fair fund on Nov. 14.
