2012年 11月 26日

US SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro to step down

WASHINGTON Nov 26 The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Schapiro, announced on Monday she will step down from the agency on Dec. 14.

"Over the past four years we have brought a record number of enforcement actions, engaged in one of the busiest rulemaking periods, and gained greater authority from Congress to better fulfill our mission," Schapiro said in a statement announcing her departure.

