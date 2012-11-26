SEC chairwoman Mary Schapiro to step down-NYT

WASHINGTON Nov 26 Mary Schapiro, the head of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to
announce on Monday that she will step down from the agency, the
New York Times reported.
Speculation has swirled for months that she would leave soon
after the November presidential election.
The SEC told the White House and the Treasury Department
that Schapiro planned to leave next month, the newspaper said,
citing two anonymous Obama administration officials.
A spokeswoman for the agency had no immediate comment.