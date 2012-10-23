Schapiro: not considered career move beyond U.S. SEC

NEW YORK Oct 23 Top U.S. securities regulator Mary Schapiro said on Tuesday she had not thought about career moves beyond her current term at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I love what I do. I love the agency. I haven't really thought about beyond my term, which ends in June 2014," Schapiro, chairman of the SEC, said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference. She was asked whether she would consider another term if President Barack Obama were reelected.