SEC chief defends 'neither admit nor deny' but will review

WASHINGTON May 7 The new head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission defended on Tuesday the
agency's policy of letting firms settle civil charges without
admitting or denying them, but also pledged to review the
practice.
The practice has come under fire from some federal judges
and lawmakers who argue the SEC should insist on an admission of
guilt.
The policy leads to "a very good end in many cases where you
essentially get nearly all and perhaps sometimes more of the
relief than you get after you've litigated ... You get that
money to investors very quickly," SEC Chair Mary Jo White said
in testimony before a U.S. House appropriations panel.
"Having said that, among the many things I am reviewing as
the new chair, is that policy and protocol. I understand the
desire for accountability," she added.
Tuesday marked the first time White has testified before
Congress since her March confirmation hearing.
Her comments about the agency's settlement policy come as
the SEC is awaiting a key decision from a federal appeals court
in New York over whether to approve a proposed $285 million
settlement with Citigroup that U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff previously rejected.
Rakoff has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the
SEC's settlement policy. He cited the neither admit nor deny
policy as the reason for rejecting it, saying he could not tell
if the settlement was truly fair.
Previously, the same judge also turned down a proposed $33
million settlement related to Bank of America's takeover
of Merrill Lynch. He only agreed to sign off on the SEC
settlement after the amount was raised to $150 million.
White, talking to reporters after the hearing, declined to
elaborate on her review of the settlement policy, but added that
it "is a very positive thing that you always want to have in
your arsenal".
The SEC has in the past defended the practice as common
among many federal regulatory agencies, but has also sought to
make some changes to address the criticism.
In 2011, then-SEC Chair Mary Schapiro called on Congress to
pass legislation allowing the agency to impose tougher financial
penalties on firms. Schapiro later won some support among a few
senators, but the bill never made it into law.
In early 2012, the SEC adjusted its policy to no longer
allow defendants to neither admit nor deny charges in cases
where they had already admitted to wrongdoing in parallel
criminal cases.
But that has not placated all critics.
In February, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren questioned the SEC's practice of routinely settling cases
in general, as opposed to taking more big banks to trial.
Her critique of regulators drew some applause in the
audience, and a video of her exchange with then-SEC Chair Elisse
Walter was widely posted on the Internet.