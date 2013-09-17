US SEC charges 23 firms in short-sale crackdown; 22 settle

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Twenty-two investment firms
will collectively pay more than $14.4 million in sanctions to
settle civil charges in connection with a broad crackdown by
federal regulators into illegal short-selling practices, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
The SEC said it had charged 23 firms for violating a rule
that prohibits firms from shorting a stock within a five-day
window of a public offering, and then buying the same security
through the offering.
Among the various 22 firms that are settling the SEC's
charges include DE Shaw & Co, Hudson Bay Capital Management, and
the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund Plan. Only one firm, G-2
Trading LLC, is fighting the charges through litigation.