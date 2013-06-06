SEC freezes trader's assets amid Smithfield insider-trading probe

WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. securities regulators
obtained a court order freezing the assets of a Thailand-based
trader, alleging he reaped illegal profits ahead of last week's
announcement that Smithfield Foods would be acquired by
Chinese meat company Shuanghui International Holdings.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that
Badin Rungruangnavarat may have received a tip about the
impending acquisition announcement from a Facebook friend. The
agency said the friend is an associate director at an investment
bank that was advising a different company that also exploring
purchasing Smithfield.
The SEC said Rungruangnavarat reaped more than $3 million in
profits. The agency filed its complaint under seal in a U.S.
district court in Illinois on Wednesday.