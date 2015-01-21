S&P to pay $77 mln to settle US SEC, state charges over ratings

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor's will pay $77 million to settle a series of civil charges over what U.S. and state regulators allege to be "fraudulent misconduct" in how it rated certain commercial mortgage-backed securities.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its first case against one of the big three raters, said S&P will pay $58 million to settle a pair of three cases with the agency, plus an additional $19 million to settle with the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts.
The SEC also charged former S&P executive Barbara Duka, in a related case. Duka is planning to contest the charges in an SEC administrative court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld)
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: