New York trading firm to pay $1 mln to settle SEC charges over spoofing

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A New York-based proprietary trading firm and one of its co-founders will pay more than $1 million to settle civil charges alleging they engaged in a manipulative trading strategy known as "spoofing," U.S. regulators said Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Briargate Trading LLP and co-founder Eric Oscher will pay more than $1 million to settle the charges.
Spoofing is an illegal tactic in which a trader tries to create a false appearance of market interest in a stock by placing orders and then immediately canceling them. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.