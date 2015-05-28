Goldman's Buddy Donohue to return to U.S. SEC as chief of staff

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 28 Andrew J. "Buddy" Donohue has
agreed to return to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to serve as the chief of staff for SEC Chair Mary Jo White, the
agency said on Thursday.
Donohue, currently a managing director at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, is a very familiar face both within the SEC
and in the investment management industry.
He previously served as director of the SEC's Investment
Management Division from May 2006 through November 2010.
He has also worked at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, as well as
Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and OppenheimerFunds Inc, the
investment fund subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life
Insurance Company.
Donohue will replace Lona Nallengara, who is leaving the
post next month.
In a statement, White said Donohue will be deeply involved
in helping the SEC write rules to create a uniform fiduciary
standard for retail brokers and investment advisers.
The SEC is also writing new rules to help reduce risks in
the asset management industry.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)