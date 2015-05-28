Goldman's Buddy Donohue to return to U.S. SEC as chief of staff

WASHINGTON May 28 Andrew J. "Buddy" Donohue has agreed to return to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to serve as the chief of staff for SEC Chair Mary Jo White, the agency said on Thursday.

Donohue, currently a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is a very familiar face both within the SEC and in the investment management industry.

He previously served as director of the SEC's Investment Management Division from May 2006 through November 2010.

He has also worked at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, as well as Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and OppenheimerFunds Inc, the investment fund subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Donohue will replace Lona Nallengara, who is leaving the post next month.

In a statement, White said Donohue will be deeply involved in helping the SEC write rules to create a uniform fiduciary standard for retail brokers and investment advisers.

The SEC is also writing new rules to help reduce risks in the asset management industry. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)