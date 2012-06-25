S&P's procedures under SEC review - WSJ

June 25 A last-minute decision by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services to pull its ratings on a deal backed by
commercial real estate loans is being examined by the Securities
and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing employees questioned by the regulator.
The inquiry relates to the credit rating agency's July 2011
decision to pull its ratings on a new, $1.5 billion
commercial-mortgage-backed security, or CMBS, issued by Goldman
Sachs Group and Citigroup.
The SEC's scrutiny is part of its annual review of S&P and
other credit rating firms, but in the rating agency's case the
regulators are examining whether S&P used more lenient standards
to rate new CMBS deals than on other outstanding deals, the
Journal said, citing employees. S&P has not been accused of any
wrongdoing, the article added.
The SEC last year targeted S&P for a possible civil lawsuit
over its ratings of a collateralized debt obligation backed by
mortgage securities.
Standard & Poor is a unit of the McGraw-Hill Cos Inc
.
Neither the regulator nor the rating agency could be reached
for comments outside regular business hours.