US SEC judge rules Stanford executives are liable for fraud

WASHINGTON Aug 5 In a victory for federal
regulators, an administrative judge has found three former
executives who worked for Allen Stanford's now-defunct brokerage
liable for fraud and said they should banned from the industry.
The ruling comes more than a year after Stanford was
sentenced to 110 years in prison for bilking investors through a
Ponzi scheme with fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by
Stanford International Bank, his bank in Antigua.
In her ruling, Securities and Exchange Commission Judge
Carol Fox Foelak described as "egregious" the conduct of former
Stanford Group Co. chief compliance officer Bernerd Young,
former president Daniel Bogar and Jason Green, a former head of
the private client group.
Foelak also ordered the three executives to pay fines and
forfeit ill-gotten profits.
The SEC's case against the three executives did not allege
they actually knew about Stanford's Ponzi scheme.
Instead, it hinged on whether they sufficiently ensured that
marketing materials and other disclosures were adequate for
investors.
All three executives have vigorously denied any wrongdoing.
Young, who was previously a regulator with the group now
known as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, told
Reuters in the summer of 2012 that he took due diligence steps
including reviewing quarterly financial statements and reading
annual reports about the bank.
But he said in the exclusive interview that Antiguan privacy
laws kept him from seeing more details about the investment
portfolio, so he relied on the bank's compliance experts.
"If there is such a thing as a...perfect scam, this was the
perfect scam," Young told Reuters last year.
Foelak ordered Young, Bogar and Green to each pay a $260,000
civil penalty.
In addition, Young was ordered to return roughly $592,000
plus interest. Bogar was ordered to forfeit about $1.5 million,
and Green must pay $2.6 million.
Lawyers for both Young and Bogar said they were disappointed
in the judge's ruling and are still considering their options.
If they decide to appeal, the case would first go before the
full five-member SEC.
"Mr. Young...is deeply troubled by the initial decision's
disturbing implications for the securities compliance industry
and the newer and more Draconian standards that compliance
officers may be facing," said Randle Henderson, Young's
attorney.
"The decision demonstrates the real danger to compliance
officers relying upon advice of independent outside counsel,
fully licensed and qualified accounting firms and the audited
financial opinions they issue, and the sovereign financial
regulatory agencies of foreign countries."
Thomas Taylor, a lawyer for Bogar, said that while he felt
his client got a "full and fair hearing," he disagreed with her
outcome profoundly.
An attorney for Green could not be immediately reached.
Friday's ruling by the administrative judge marked the
second big trial victory for the SEC in one week.
On Thursday, a jury in New York found former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc. vice president Fabrice Tourre liable for
federal securities law violations for his role in a complex
mortgage deal that cost investors $1 billion when it failed.