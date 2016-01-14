State Street to pay $12 mln to settle pay-to-play scheme in Ohio

WASHINGTON Jan 14 State Street Corp. will pay $12 million to settle allegations that it conducted a pay-to-play scheme to win Ohio pension fund contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged the company's public funds group head and the company's lobbyist in connection with the alleged scheme.

Vincent DeBaggis, who headed the public funds group, settled the charges and agreed to pay more than $274,000. The SEC said Robert Crowe, the company's outside lobbyist, is contesting the charges in federal court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert)