Two states sue U.S. SEC over "Regulation A" JOBS Act rules

WASHINGTON May 26 Massachusetts and Montana
have filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's new "Regulation A" rules governing certain small
public offerings, Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin told
Reuters on Tuesday.
At the heart of the challenge are capital-raising rules
required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
The rules allow companies to raise up to $50 million from the
public.
Galvin said his state and Montana are both asking a U.S.
appeals court to review the SEC's rule because they believe the
agency violated congressional intent when it decided to greatly
reduce states' powers to review the deals before they are sold
to the public.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)