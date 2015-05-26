UPDATE 2-Two states sue U.S. SEC over JOBS Act public offering rules

(Updates with more details from the petitions, comments from
Galvin's 2014 letter to the SEC)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 26 Massachusetts and Montana
have each filed legal challenges to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's new "Regulation A" rules governing certain
small public offerings, saying the rules wrongfully scale back
their powers to police the deals.
At the heart of the challenges are capital-raising rules
adopted in March and required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups (JOBS) Act. The rules allow companies to raise up to
$50 million from the public.
Both states are asking a U.S. appeals court to review the
SEC's rules because they believe the agency violated
congressional intent when it decided to greatly reduce states'
powers to review the deals before they are sold to the public,
Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin told Reuters.
Massachusetts' petition for review before the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia was filed on Friday.
Montana state officials submitted a similar petition, also dated
May 22.
Montana's petition says it will ask the SEC to suspend the
implementation of the rules, which are slated to kick in June 9,
until the lawsuit is resolved.
Both petitions also ask the court to toss the rules out on
the grounds they are "arbitrary" and "capricious."
Regulation A is a rule that has been on the books for years,
but was rarely used.
It previously only permitted companies to raise up to $5
million through public deals.
Those deals were also subject to "Blue Sky" laws and had to
be registered in every state where they were sold.
Critics said the low dollar threshold coupled with the
burdensome state registration requirements were hurdles that
deterred companies from taking advantage of Regulation A.
Many of those critics urged the SEC to bypass state
registration laws, a move that the states staunchly opposed. The
North American Securities Administrators Association sought to
offer a compromise by creating a new system that lets companies
file one form to register with all states.
But in the end, the SEC decided to proceed with scaling back
the states' powers to police the deals.
The rule automatically pre-empts states from reviewing deals
over $20 million. For smaller deals, companies can choose to
undergo state-level review, or opt out and face heftier
disclosure requirements instead.
Galvin, in a March 2014 letter, told the SEC it should "not
sacrifice state investor protections" and that it had no
authority to block the deals from state-level review.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)