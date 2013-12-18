版本:
US SEC votes to propose rules to spur more public stock deals

WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to propose new rules that would allow start-up companies to raise more money through public stock deals without facing costly registration requirements.

The public will get 60 days to submit feedback on the proposed rule, which is a requirement that stems from the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

Under the plan, companies would be able to raise up to $50 million in so-called "Regulation A" stock offerings, compared with just $5 million under today's rules. Any deal above $5 million would also be exempted from oversight by state regulators.

