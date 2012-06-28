SEC finalizes rules for reviewing swap clearing

* SEC rules say what info. clearing agencies must provide
* Rules help SEC to determine which swaps should be cleared
* SEC also oks rules for systemically important clearing
agencies
* CFTC proposes separate derivatives rule to help police
markets
* CFTC seeks more granular data for swaps, futures trading
accounts
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators
finalized new rules on Thursday that will help the agency
determine whether certain swaps should be cleared, a process
that protects against default.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rules lay out how
clearing agencies, such as IntercontinentalExchange's
ICE Credit Clear, will provide information to regulators about
the swaps they plan to accept for clearing.
The regulations are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law, which gave the SEC and Commodity Futures
Trading Commission joint oversight of the $708 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market.
One key pillar of the new deriatives regulations would
require many of these derivatives, known as "swaps," to be
routed through clearinghouses. Clearinghouses stand inbetween
two parties to guarantee trades.
In addition to the rules laying out clearing submissions,
the SEC also approved another set of rules that define and
describe when clearinghouses deemed to be "systemically
important" need to file certain advanced notices to regulators.
Systemically important clearinghouses are clearing agencies
who are large and interconnected to the financial system.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, created by the
Dodd-Frank law, has the authority to decide which large clearing
agencies should be designated.
Most of the larges ones, such as the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corp. and the Options Clearing Corp., are expected to
be tagged with the title.
Under the SEC's new rules, those systemically important
clearing agencies will need to let regulators know if they plan
to make changes to their risk management processes, or changes
that affect their core clearing and settlement functions.
Some possible changes that may be captured by the rule
include issues affecting products or companies eligible to use
the clearing agency, daily or intraday settlement procedures,
default procedures, system safeguards, governance or financial
resources.
CFTC ALSO PROPOSES DERIVATIVES RULES THURSDAY
In addition to the SEC's final rules governing clearing
issues, the Commodity Futures Trading Commisson on Thursday
separately issued a different derivatives proposal to assist the
agency with policing the marketplace.
The proposal represents a revised approach that had
previously been considered by the agency that entails collecting
ownership and control data for trading accounts to help the
agency better track market activities.
By getting more granular data on trading accounts in both
futures and swaps, the CFTC said it will be able to improve how
it detects market manipulation and also better understand the
relationships between various trading accounts.