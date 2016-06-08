U.S. SEC adopts trade acknowledgment, rules for swaps

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said parties in swaps now must acknowledge their trades electronically within a day, and also promptly verify or dispute the terms of the swap under rules it had adopted.
"These rules will result in more accurate and timely documentation for security-based swap transactions, which is a cornerstone of effective risk management," said the chair of the top U.S. securities regulator, Mary Jo White, in a statement. "They mark another significant step in completing the comprehensive regulatory framework for security-based swaps required by the Dodd-Frank Act."
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.