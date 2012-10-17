UPDATE 1-US SEC proposes capital, margin rules for swap dealers

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Large swap dealers would need
to hold more capital, post collateral against riskier trades and
take steps to protect their customers' money under new rules
proposed by U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's 500-page proposal
is a key piece of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law,
which aims to shed more light on the opaque $640 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market.
It would apply to market makers like Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, as well as to firms that trade
heavily in certain over-the-counter derivatives.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said the proposal
will affect the economics of entering into security-based swaps
that are not cleared, but it was important to remember why such
rules were being contemplated.
"We are considering these rules because a grave financial
crisis - in which unregulated derivatives played a central role
- imposed immense costs on the American economy, with tragic
effects on American workers and families," said Aguilar.
The SEC is far behind compared with other federal regulators
in its progress on the capital and margin rules.
The Dodd-Frank law requires regulators, including the SEC
and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to propose their
own versions of the rules and then coordinate them.
The SEC's version would apply to firms dealing in
securities-based swaps, such as certain credit and equity
derivatives.
Banking regulators - including the Federal Reserve, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency - along with the CFTC, initially proposed their
versions of the capital and margin rules last year.
Banking regulators re-opened the public comment period last
month, however, to allow consideration of an international paper
released this summer by the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision and the International Organization of Securities
Commissions.
The CFTC also previously re-opened the comment period on its
rule.
The SEC's proposed capital rule is largely modeled after
rules in place today for securities broker-dealers.
Essentially, brokerages engaged in swap dealing and
stand-alone swap dealers would both need to hold a minimum of
$20 million in net capital, plus an additional 8 percent of the
total margin they collect.
That 8 percent requirement is intended to ensure that firms
engaged heavily in derivatives trading will have their capital
requirements rise in proportion to the size of their business
and the risks they are taking.
The SEC's proposal also aims to update net capital rules for
the country's largest brokerages that today rely on internal
modeling to meet their net capital rules by raising the fixed
minimum requirement from $500 million to $1 billion.
Currently, there are six firms that rely on internal
modeling to meet the SEC's capital rules, all of which are large
banks.
END-USERS SPARED
The SEC is also proposing to spare companies known as
"end-users" that rely on swaps to hedge their business risks
from having to post margin, such as some asset managers.
Instead, the margin rules are targeting trades between
dealers or large swap traders.
Wednesday's proposal also lays out steps that swap dealers
would need to take to protect their customers' money.
Modeled after rules for brokers today, it would require
dealers to keep control over customers' fully paid and excess
margin securities, and also to maintain a reserve in a bank
account that is equal to the net cash owed to customers.
Exactly how the margin rules will work, however, is still
unclear because the SEC's plan calls for two possible scenarios.
One is modeled after the banking regulators' and CFTC's
proposal. That would require firms to collect both variation
margin, which is based on daily market fluctuations, and initial
margin - an extra cash cushion posted up front.
An alternative would not require firms to post initial
margin. That is similar to how things work in today's market,
and it marks a departure from the other financial regulators'
thinking.
"These rules reflect both similarities and differences with
those advanced by the other regulators," SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro said. "Some differences may be justified by differences
in the markets or the types of entities to which the various
rules apply."