US SEC votes to re-propose certain crucial rules for swap dealers

WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. regulators reintroduced certain rules on Wednesday targeting U.S. and foreign swap dealers that operate trading desks on American soil, in a move that aims to clarify which cross-border trades will be captured by American regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission first floated the plan in 2013, but it is proposing the measure again in an effort to bolster the agency's oversight over the slice of the over-the-counter derivatives market it regulates. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)