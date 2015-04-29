US SEC votes to re-propose certain crucial rules for swap dealers

| WASHINGTON, April 29
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. regulators
reintroduced certain rules on Wednesday targeting U.S. and
foreign swap dealers that operate trading desks on American
soil, in a move that aims to clarify which cross-border trades
will be captured by American regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Commission first floated the
plan in 2013, but it is proposing the measure again in an effort
to bolster the agency's oversight over the slice of the
over-the-counter derivatives market it regulates.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)